Britney Spears ‘feels whole again’ after reconciling with sons Jayden, Sean: Report

Britney Spears’ personal life has never stayed private for long. Her relationship with her two sons is back in the spotlight. The pop star has lately been spending more time with Jayden James and Sean Preston after years of estrangement. However, her family fears she is slipping into another mental health crisis, insiders told Us Weekly. Britney Spears shares two sons with former partner Kevin Federline.(REUTERS)

Sources told the outlet that the 43-year-old singer and her sons are “healing together.” Jayden, now 18, has been leading the way, moving in with his mother for a couple of months earlier this year, before returning to Los Angeles.

During that stretch, they watched movies, cooked meals, played board games, and even worked on music. “They fell right into the swing of things like the old days,” an insider explained.

Sean, 19, is slower to rebuild trust but has visited his mother twice recently. A source said he has been honest about past tension, including his discomfort with her risqué social media posts. Britney, the insider noted, is “really listening now” and respecting his wishes.

Jayden helps bridge the family gap

The reconciliation has not come out of nowhere. Jayden has always been close to his mother and has pushed to mend fences. He has even been encouraging his older brother to open up to her, sometimes just by getting them on the phone together.

The brothers remain each other’s strongest allies. The outlet's sources described them as “best friends” who prefer normal routines over the Hollywood scene, despite growing up in one of the most famous families in pop culture. Their father, Kevin Federline, is said to support their decision to reconnect with Britney.

For the singer, having her boys back in her orbit is her “biggest priority.” She lights up when talking about them and reaches out often through calls, FaceTime, and texts. Communication may not be constant, but it is far steadier than in past years.

Ongoing fears for Britney’s well-being

At the same time, relatives remain deeply worried. An insider told DailyMail.com that Britney may be “having an episode” and is “not doing well at all.” Concerns spiked after she posted a dancing video from her Los Angeles home, with dog mess visible in the background.

Britney has reportedly considered moving - either back to Louisiana or into a different house in Los Angeles - to escape painful memories. Friends say reconnecting with her sons has given her a new purpose, though they admit every day can be unpredictable. “She’s much happier with them in her life. Anyone with eyes can see that,” one source shared.

FAQs:

Are Britney Spears and her sons speaking again?

Yes, she has been reconnecting with Jayden and Sean after years of estrangement.

Which son has been more involved in the reconciliation?

Jayden has been leading the way, spending months living with Britney earlier this year.

What is Sean Preston’s stance?

Sean is moving on more slowly but has begun rebuilding trust, visiting his mother and opening up.

Why is Britney’s family still worried?

Relatives fear she’s struggling with her mental health, citing concerning behavior.