Britney Spears shows off sultry dance moves in wild video after ‘horrible’ date

Britney Spears has surprised her fans with one of her most revealing videos yet as she filmed herself dancing in a public bathroom after going through a “horrible” date. It seems that the singer is back on the dating scene, but was unable to find the perfect match during her recent outing, TMZ reported. Britney Spears shared that she recently went through a "horrible" date. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears' viral video

On Sunday, September 7, the Toxic singer wrote on Instagram that she was on a “sushi dinner date,” but ended up having her own girl party in the restaurant's bathroom.

“Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom!!! Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible... Psss show effort, no makeup,” Spears wrote.

In the video shared by her, the 43-year-old can be seen donning a black slip dress having white lace trim as well as knee-high boots.

At first, she can be seen playing with her hair while strolling around the bathroom of the restaurant. Soon after, she placed her phone to record herself. She then placed her hands on the wall while moving around as the straps of her dress came down.

Spears can also be seen lifting her dress up a little to show off her thighs and her backside. Since being shared on the social media platform, Spears' video has garnered more than 100,000 likes.

This was not the first time when the singer posted a video of herself dancing. She has shared several of these body-flaunting updates with her fans during the summer this year, TMZ reported.

Britney Spears' past relationships

The singer ended her on-and-off relationship with Paul Richard Soliz earlier this year.

Their romance “just crashed and burned again so she’s single and not happy about it,” OK! magazine quoted an insider as saying.

Spears is believed to have met Soliz when she was married to Sam Asghari. He was a “handyman” working at her home.

Per the outlet, those close to the singer were not happy with their relationship, since he is a convicted felon.

FAQs:

For how long were Britney Spears and Sam Asghari together?

They parted ways in 2023 after being married for nearly a year. They got their divorce finalized in December last year.

How many children does Britney Spears have?

She has two sons, Jayden and Preston.

What is Britney Spears' age?

She is 43 years old.