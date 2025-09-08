Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Did Trump get booed at US Open? Videos surface as security measures delay match

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 08, 2025 12:57 am IST

Donald Trump's arrival at Arthur Ashe Stadium for US Open men's final received a mix of reactions from the crowd, including noticeable boos.

President Donald Trump attended the US Open men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, where he was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd, including noticeable jeers and boos.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump, Arabella Kushner, and Jared Kushner prior to the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
His arrival prompted enhanced security measures, which delayed the start of the match by 30 minutes. According to Newsweek, the increased security also caused entry delays for spectators attempting to access the venue.

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET,” the US Open's official account posted on X.

