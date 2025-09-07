Aryna Sabalenka’s playful reaction after winning $5 million in US Open is pure gold. Watch

Aryna Sabalenka retained her US Open crown with a win over American Amanda Anisimova in the women’s final on Saturday, cementing her reputation as the modern queen of the hardcourt. The Belarusian has not missed a hardcourt major final since 2022, now holds four Grand Slam titles, and is the first woman to win back-to-back US Opens since Serena Williams. Tennis - U.S. Open - Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

"I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box," said Sabalenka, who fell to her knees after clinching it with an unreturnable serve and jumped up and down with her coaches in the stands in a scene of utter joy.

"I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world I want you in my box."

Sabalenka’s $5 million prize

As winner of the US Open women's final, Sabalenka will receive $5 million as prize money.

Her joy was palpable when she took the podium after her big win. A video that shows her playful reaction after receiving the winner’s ceremonial envelope has gone viral online in the hour since her victory.

The video shows the Belarusian professional tennis player playfully refusing to hand the envelope over and fanning herself with it before breaking into laughter.

Watch the video below:

What does the envelope contain?

Although both singles champions of the US Open receive $5 million as their prize money, the ceremonial envelope presented in the post-match ceremony does not actually contain a cheque.

According to a New York Times report, the envelopes that US Open winners receive contains no check at all, but are more of a symbolic gesture.

“The handing of the envelope is a symbolic gesture to the players that helps to celebrate the moment and symbolizes the prize money that these champions are awarded for their incredible play over the course of these events,” said Brendan McIntyre, a U.S.T.A. spokesman. “It has become a memorable part of the postmatch celebration.”

(Also read: US Open final prize money: How much will Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka earn? Purse breakdown here)