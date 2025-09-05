US Open final prize money: How much will Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka earn? Purse breakdown here
Full breakdown of prize money allocated to all women’s categories at US Open.
The US Open 2025 is drawing to a close this weekend. More than just glory and honor, it seems that winners will be taking home large pocket sums this season as well which will be in direct proportion to the ranks they achieve.
“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.
Hike in prize money
“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.
“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.”
Various other out-of-pocket expenses are also being taken care of by the organizing committee, such as:
· Travel stipend of $1,000
· Two hotel rooms in the official player hotel or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation
· Free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round
Prize money breakdown
Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all women’s categories, as per the official US Open website:
WOMEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)
Winner: $5,000,000
Runner-Up: $2,500,000
Semifinalists: $1,260,000
Quarterfinalists: $660,000
Round of 16: $400,000
Round of 32: $237,000
Round of 64: $154,000
Round of 128: $110,000
WOMEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $500,000
Semifinalists: $250,000
Quarterfinalists: $125,000
Third Round: $75,000
Second Round: $45,000
First Round: $30,000
MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)
Winner: $1,000,000
Runner-Up: $400,000
Semifinalists: $200,000
Quarterfinalists: $100,000
Round of 16: $20,000
OTHER
Wheelchair: $1,600,000