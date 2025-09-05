US Open final prize money: How much will Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka earn? Purse breakdown here

The US Open 2025 is drawing to a close this weekend. More than just glory and honor, it seems that winners will be taking home large pocket sums this season as well which will be in direct proportion to the ranks they achieve. Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York.(AP)

“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.

Hike in prize money

“This summer's New York showcase will be the first tennis event to reach $90 million in total player compensation, with the USTA once again offering the largest purse in tennis history. This amount tops the total $75 million in 2024, the previous highest purse in tennis history, with an increase of 20%” states the official website of the US Open.

“The men's and women's singles champions at the 2025 US Open will each take home $5 million, up 39% from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024, making it the largest winning payout in the sport.”

Various other out-of-pocket expenses are also being taken care of by the organizing committee, such as:

· Travel stipend of $1,000

· Two hotel rooms in the official player hotel or $600 per day if the player chooses to lodge at another accommodation

· Free racquet stringing of up to five racquets per round

Prize money breakdown

Here is the full breakdown of prize money allocated to all women’s categories, as per the official US Open website:

WOMEN'S SINGLES (PER PLAYER)

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

WOMEN'S DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

MIXED DOUBLES (PER TEAM)

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

OTHER

Wheelchair: $1,600,000