Amanda Anisimova reaches her maiden US Open final, defeats Naomi Osaka in semis

America's Amanda Anisimova reached her second Grand Slam final after defeating Japan's Naomi Osaka in the US Open semi-final 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. Anisimova, who made it to the Wimbledon final earlier this year, came from one set down to brush aside the challenge of the 27-year-old Osaka. This is the first time that Anisimova has made it to the US Open final, and she will now face Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash on Saturday, September 6. Amanda Anisimova reaches the US Open final. (AP)

Anisimova will look to win her first Grand Slam title against Sabalenka, while the latter will look to defend her crown, having previously won the tournament last year.

The semi-final between Osaka and Anisimova saw neither opponent giving an inch to the other. It was a true fight in all three sets. Osaka won the opening set while Anisimova came back from 5-6 down in the second set to win it 7-6, sending the match into the third and deciding set.

The third and final set of the women's second semi-final between Osaka and Anisimova was a one-sided affair. The latter proved to be dominant from the get-go, and Osaka was unable to mount a challenge.

In the end, Anisimova won the third set comprehensively, progressing to the US Open final. After registering a victory, the 24-year-old soaked in all the applause as the crowd was on its feet, applauding her for winning against a formidable opponent like Osaka.

Earlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka had defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final to make her way to the summit clash of the 2025 US Open. This was a rematch of the 2024 US Open final, and once again, Sabalenka came out on top.

‘She gave me a run for the final’

Speaking after the win, Anisimova said that Osaka really gave her a run for the final and it was really competitive tennis out there.

“Oh my god. I don't know. It was amazing tennis. Naomi Osaka was really giving me a run for the final. I tried to dig deep. It was a huge fight out there today,” said Anisimova.

“I tried to stay positive. There were a lot of nerves in the beginning. This tournament means a lot to me. I was just enjoying this moment. Playing in the final means the world, just trying to process it. It has been a dream for me like forever. The hope is to be the champion. I am just excited for the final and it's really special,” she added.