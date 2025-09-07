US Open final: Why Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz has been delayed

The US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was delayed on Sunday. The big match will now start at 2:30 PM ET, the United States Tennis Association (UTSA) confirmed. This comes as President Donald Trump is at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Donald Trump arrives for the US Open final on Sunday(Getty Images via AFP)

“As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 p.m. ET," the association said.

Trump is making history at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, becoming the first sitting US president to attend the US Open since Bill Clinton appeared in 2000.

Sinner vs Alcaraz

For the first time in Grand Slam history, Sinner and Alcaraz are meeting in three consecutive finals in a single season.

Their clash at the US Open serves as a tiebreaker: Alcaraz beat Sinner in a French Open thriller in June, while Sinner struck back on Wimbledon’s grass in July. The winner in New York not only takes the title but also secures the No. 1 world ranking on Monday.

Sinner, 24, enters as the defending US Open champion, aiming to become the first man since Roger Federer (2004–08) to repeat in New York. He is also chasing a third major crown this year, having already triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and the fifth of his career.

His consistency has been extraordinary - five straight finals at the biggest events and a 33-1 record at majors since last year’s US Open. The lone defeat? Alcaraz at Roland-Garros.

On the other side stands 22-year-old Alcaraz, already with five Grand Slam titles, including his first in New York as a teenager in 2022. He has been nearly unstoppable in 2025, compiling a 60-3 record overall, six titles, and eight straight finals. His only stumble came against Sinner at Wimbledon.

(With AP inputs)