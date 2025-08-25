Britney Spears shares painful truth about marriage to ex Sam Asghari: ‘Fake distraction’

Britney Spears recently opened up about the most difficult phase of her life, admitting that her marriage to Sam Asghari felt like a “fake distraction” to cope with the heartbreak of being apart from her two sons. The 43-year-old singer made the emotional confession in a lengthy Instagram post, where she got candid about being “cut off” from calling or texting her children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, since their move to Hawaii in August 2023 with their father, Kevin Federline. Britney Spears on the toughest phase of her life.(REUTERS)

She emphasized how this distance left her broken, revealing that she would often cry or live in denial. Describing it as one of the hardest times of her life, Spears added, “We’re just people so fragile and human the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years.”

Britney Spears opens up on marriage to ex Sam Asghari

Britney and Sam got married in June 2022, but the marriage ended in August 2023. The separation came just a year after their marriage. In her Instagram post, she mentioned that the nuptial did not give her the comfort she wanted. “I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with,” she explained.

Britney Spears opens up on her marriage to ex Sam Asghari(Instagram)

Despite feeling hurt, Britney said she is in a better place now and has reunited with her sons. The singer shared that she is healing slowly and has started feeling hungry again, which is a sign of her recovery.

“Well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby…” she went on, adding, “Im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life …”

Along with her message, she shared a nude photo of herself that went viral, amassing over 150,000 likes. Meanwhile, her fans praised her for being honest and open about her struggles.

FAQs:

Q1: Why did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split?

They split in August 2023 after just over a year of marriage, citing personal differences.

Q2: Where do Britney Spears’ sons live now?

Her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James live in Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

Q3: How is Britney Spears doing now?

Britney says she is healing, feeling stronger, and has reunited with her sons.