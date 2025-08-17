‘Professional father’: Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari criticizes Kevin Federline over tell-all memoir

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari isn’t holding back when it comes to Kevin Federline’s latest project. In a recent video shared by TMZ, the 31-year-old fitness mogul was asked about his thoughts on Federline’s upcoming tell-all book by a photographer, and his blunt response was a serious dig at the former backup dancer. Sam Asghari shades Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir with savage comment.(AFP, IMDb)

While walking along The Abbey, a West Hollywood hotspot, Asghari savagely declared, “Well, he was a professional father,” and added with a grin, “[Federline’s book] would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

Federline, who married Britney Spears in 2004, said earlier this month that his new memoir, “You Thought You Knew,” will examine his well-publicized marriage to the pop star and disclose previously unreported details. The book is scheduled for release on October 21.

Also Read | Footage shows Britney Spears in the aftermath of chaotic Mexico-Los Angeles flight

‘Intimate and transparent’ revelations

Federline described the contents of his memoir as “extremely intimate and transparent,” adding that it will deal with the tumultuous highs and lows of his relationship with Spears as well as his journey to fatherhood, according to the Daily Mail. The dancer got candid on a press release remarking, “I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence.” He shares two sons with Spears, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, and famously gained custody of them following their split, along with $20,000 a month in child support.

After divorcing Spears in 2007, Federline went on to marry Victoria Prince, with whom he shares two daughters, and has two other children from his past relationship with actress Shar Jackson.

Also Read | Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari talks about her conservatorship: 'It was one of the hardest things to deal with'

Britney Spears' history with Sam Asghari

The “Gimme More” singer has had her fair share of relationship trouble. She was briefly married to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004 but the relationship was short lived and she went on to marry Federline in the same year. The tabloids went to town following their incredibly messy and highly publicized split, during which period Spears suffered a difficult nervous meltdown.

The pop diva met Sam Asghari on set while filming the music video for her 2016 hit “Slumber Party” and the pair started dating. They got engaged in 2021 and married the next year, but their relationship was turbulent and full of setbacks, including a miscarriage in 2023. They ultimately divorced in 2024.

Asghari has publicly shown his affection for his ex-wife despite their failed marriage, even supporting her during the drama surrounding her conservatorship. Although Asghari is currently seeing actress Brooke Irvine, his recent comments reveal that he still harbors protective feelings and loyalty to Spears.