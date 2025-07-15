Britney Spears claimed she adopted a daughter- but here’s what actually happened

Britney Spears had her fans confused with a viral Instagram post over the weekend. The star claimed that she had adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. But sources close to the pop star told TMZ it was all just a joke. On July 13, Britney shared a video of herself dancing in a pink one-piece swimsuit, black knee-high boots, and a wide-brimmed hat. On July 13, Britney shared a video of herself dancing in a pink one-piece swimsuit, black knee-high boots, and a hat.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The caption? “I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears.”

She added that the “baby” was wearing a dress that read “I’m NEW HERE !!!” along with several laughing and winking emojis.

The playful tone stood out, but that didn’t stop fans from wondering if she had really adopted a child.

No adoption, no puppy, just Britney being Britney

According to sources quoted by TMZ and E! News, Britney wasn’t being serious. “She’s just messing with people,” one insider confirmed. She hasn’t adopted a child, and she hasn’t taken in a new pet either, despite some speculation that she might have been talking about a puppy.

Even her claim about moving to Italy was part of the joke. That, too, was paired with emojis and has been confirmed as false.

Fans spot a baby carrier. Here’s what it actually is

Some fans also pointed out what looked like a baby carrier in the background of the clip. That only added fuel to the rumours. But according to a source cited by TMZ, Britney uses it to carry baby dolls, not an actual child. Apparently, she sometimes travels with them too.

Britney already has two sons, Sean and Jayden, from her marriage to Kevin Federline. They’re grown now, both in their late teens. And while she’s said a lot about them over the years, the idea of her having more kids hasn’t really come up in a serious way. No real plans, no actual announcements. Just the occasional playful post that sends fans into a frenzy.

Thing is, that’s kind of how Britney rolls on Instagram. One day it’s dancing in the kitchen, the next she’s claiming she adopted a baby or is moving to Italy. Most of it seems like her just playing around, not trying to make headlines – though she always ends up doing that anyway. This latest post doesn’t feel like anything more than that. Just Britney being, well, Britney.

FAQs

Did Britney Spears adopt a baby girl?

No, she didn’t. Her post about adopting “Lennon London Spears” was a joke, not an actual announcement.

Is Britney Spears moving to Italy?

Despite saying so in the same post, she’s not relocating. That part was also meant playfully.

What was the baby carrier in Britney’s video?

According to sources, it wasn’t for a real child. Britney reportedly uses it to carry baby dolls.

How many kids does Britney Spears have?

She has two sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.