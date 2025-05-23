Britney Spears sparks concern after she drinks and lights cigarette inside private jet, gets warning from authorities

Britney Spears caused panic among flight attendants with her activities inside a private jet. Sources close to the singer reported TMZ that Britney started to drink and even lit a cigarette inside the flight. This left many in shock, and prompted authorities to issue a warning to the singer. (Also read: Britney Spears changes entire staff as she vows to stay sober, revive music career: ‘Can’t afford to have bad influence’) Britney Spears got into trouble for smoking inside a flight.

What sources said about Britney

As per the report, “Britney was flying with her security from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to LAX when she started drinking -- then pulled out a cigarette, lit it, and started smoking.” This prompted many to tell her to put out the cigarette inside the flight as it is strictly prohibited. Britney did so, but this did not escape the attention of the authorities.

What the authorities told Britney

The report went on to add, “Sources say she was met by authorities and warned about her conduct. She was then free to leave.” The private jet company have issued no further comment on the matter.

Britney often shares dancing videos on her Instagram account, where she plays with knives and shares details about her vacations and personal life. Britney, whose struggles with mental health have been well-documented over the years, split from Sam Asghari in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in May 2024.

Britney entered a conservatorship in 2008 following a public mental health crisis. Her father, Jamie, who was in charge of the conservatorship, reportedly kept her under a weekly allowance and from making changes to her home, among other restrictions.

She had to remain in this arrangement until 2021, when Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator following court hearings and the conservatorship was terminated, reported People. According to Britney, it was the "best day" of her life.