When Diddy met Britney: Resurfaced pics show the pair partying before Spears' shocking MTV VMAs 2007 performance

Resurfaced photos of Britney Spears show her smiling as she posed alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in Las Vegas on September 7, 2007. The ‘Toxic’ songstress partied with Diddy all night before her disastrous performance at the 2007 MTV Music Video Awards, Page Six reported. When Diddy met Britney Spears: Pair seen partying in resurfaced 2007 photos (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Spears joined Diddy, Paris Hilton and 50 Cent at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for another party later that night, hosted by the ‘In da Club’ rapper. While the party reportedly continued into the early morning of September 8, it is unclear when exactly Spears returned home.

Cassie Ventura name-drops Britney Spears

Spears and Diddy’s photos resurfaced after Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, named-dropped the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker during Diddy’s sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. Ventura revealed that her relationship with Diddy “sort of” began in September 2007 while celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas. “Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin, Britney Spears. I think those were the two people that stand out to me,” Ventura said in court on May 15.

On September 9, 2007, Spears performed her song ‘Gimme More’ on the stage at the MTV VMAs. While the performance was expected to be her comeback, Spears was blasted for her unimpressive choreography and bad lip-syncing.

In Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, she wrote that “nothing was going right” before her performance. “There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions,” she wrote. “I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy.”

Spears revealed that she had also bumped into her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake backstage. The two dated from 1999 to 2002.

“It had been a while since I’d seen him,” she wrote. “I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt.”

At the time, Spears was also facing widespread criticism after divorcing Kevin Federline. Months before the performance, she had infamously shaved her head.