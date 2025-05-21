Diddy trial: Exotic dancer The Punisher describes twisted ‘freak-offs' where the rapper wore ‘Muslim’ face covering

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial is underway, exotic dancer Sharay ‘The Punisher’ Hayes testified that the music mogul would throw condoms and cash down as he ordered around his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and The Punisher during "freak-offs.” "I like this s--t," Diddy once said as he chucked cash on a bed while Ventura and The Punisher were having sex, The Punisher recalled. Diddy trial: Exotic dancer The Punisher (R) describes twisted ‘freak-offs' (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The Punisher said he was hired between eight and 12 times for the sick sex sessions, as reported by the New York Post. He recounted that on his last encounter with Diddy and Ventura, the music mogul threw condoms on the couch, telling him in an "assertive," "aggressive" tone that he was "ready" to see him have sex with Ventura. The Punisher said it was as though he was supposed "to create a scene" and Diddy was a kind of film director, while he and Ventura were actors. He added that it was so stressful with Diddy directing things that on the final encounter, he was unable to perform sexually.

The Punisher, 51, further recalled that the first time he was hired, he could not recognize Diddy as the music mogul was naked but wearing a Muslim face covering.

The Punisher was initially hired by someone calling themselves Janet. He was asked to come to Trump Tower for what he assumed was going to be a striptease for a group of women, but was only greeted by Ventura. He was told that he had to create a "sexy scene" with baby oil. "She handed me a stack of money," The Punisher said, recalling it was $800.

Recalling the moment he saw Diddy, The Punisher said, "I could not see his face. He had what the Muslim women wear, where their face is completely covered and you could only see his eyes."

Sharay ‘The Punisher’ Hayes’ book featuring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura

The Punisher also said that he recently published a book titled In Search of Freezer Meat, which is a men's self-help book about erectile dysfunction by way of a penis implant. The book, he said, features Diddy and Ventura and their sexual encounters. The couple’s sexual encounters are editorialized in the book in "six-and-a-half" pages where they have been referred to as a "married wealthy couple.”

The Punisher admitted that he "sensationalize[d]" describing Ventura in the book. "It’s real genuine medical advice but it’s framed as me telling personal stories," he said. "When I was going through the issue, it was hard for me to find a relatable source to help me with the problem, so I decided to write a book. I use personal stories where I try to make light of the issues and comical references that could possibly be relatable.” The book was reportedly released on May 9.

The Punisher said he used Cialias, Viagra and even a "corner-store pill" to fight the issue, and that Diddy’s direction caused performance issues. "Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman's partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance," he testified.