Cassie Ventura's hubby Alex Fine issues bold statement after her chilling testimony against Diddy; ‘Fighting the demon’

After Cassie Ventura completed a demanding four days of testifying against her ex-partner and disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, her husband publicly demonstrated his respect for his wife. Cassie Ventura husband Fine acknowledged the severe scrutiny he and his wife have endured during the trial, saying, “Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past.”(AP)

A moving statement from Alex Fine came after he witnessed Ventura's disturbing and even graphic testimony, describing the torture she suffered while dating the music entrepreneur who is facing sex trafficking trial. He married Ventura in 2019.

While Combs disputes every accusation made against him, he might be imprisoned for decades if convicted in the case.

Cassie Ventura's husband issues powerful statement in court after wife’s testimony

In his statement, Fine conveyed his pride and deep affection for Ventura, along with her rage at those who attempted to thwart her spirit. He also offered insight into the emotional turbulence he endured during the trial.

Fine acknowledged the severe scrutiny he and Ventura have endured during the trial, saying, “Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past.”

Also Read: Diddy trial: Disturbing new photos of rapper's assault on Cassie Ventura at LA hotel unveiled in court

Opening up about the painful experience, he said, “I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats.”

“She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

Cassie Ventura's husband blasts blasts Diddy

According to him, he felt “profound anger” toward the man who tortured Ventura for years.

“You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” Fine stressed.

In his closing remarks, he asked for privacy as the couple gets ready to bring their son into a world that is now “safer because of his mom.”

During the trial, Ventura described the physical and emotional abuse she allegedly suffered all throughout her years with the rapper.