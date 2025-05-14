Diddy trial: Disturbing new photos of rapper's assault on Cassie Ventura at LA hotel unveiled in court

Amidst the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs' trial, never-seen-photos of the horrific aftermath of the infamous 2016 hotel incident in which the disgraced rapper attacked then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura were revealed. Sean Combs (L) and singer Cassie Ventura(AFP)

Pictures presented in court depict the fragments of the shattered vase that Combs hurled at Ventura during the gruesome assault at a hotel in Los Angeles.

The photos also show pieces of the vase strewn all over the hotel room's floor and crumbs of soil dotted all over the wall.

“I just remember it coming towards me. I remember it hitting a wall,” Ventura recalled the vase striking a wall as she testified in the court on second day of trial.

Courtroom footage also included cell phone photos, showing Ventura with a swollen lip running away from the LA hotel and taking an Uber.

Ventura refused to identify the attacker when her friend phoned the police, she said.

Also Read: Day 2 Of Sean Diddy Combs Trial: Inside Details Of Ex-Girlfriend Cassie's Testimony| New York Court

Diddy and Cassie Ventura texts revealed in court

Cassie Ventura received a text from Sean "Diddy" Combs regarding X-rated films he had taken of her engaging in "freak-offs".

In a text exchange, Ventura and Combs discussed how a DJ at a party in Atlantic City, New Jersey, informed her that he had seen a sexually graphic film of the duo.

“This is crazy! Do not let him out of your site [sic]. W*f,” Combs wrote to Ventura.

Combs informed Ventura in another text from January 26, 2016: “You know we have to have a proper FO WITHOUT NO K [ketamine.] … A successful FO is when we remember.”

When Ventura spoke about her recovery from the sex marathons, she remarked, "That is all we do and I'm just getting back on track."

In the court, Ventura admitted that she liked ketamine because it allowed her to take a break from engaging in “freak-offs.”