‘Need you to go to…,’ Diddy and Cassie Ventura's texts unveiled, offering closer look at their volatile relationship

Several messages between Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura have been released, offering a closer look at their volatile 11-year relationship. This comes as the music mogul’s federal sex trafficking trial heads into its second week. Diddy and Cassie Ventura's texts unveiled, offering closer look at their volatile relationship (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

The messages, some of them sexually explicit, span 162 pages of legal documents. The messages were unsealed as Diddy’s lawyers tried to refute allegations of abuse by exposing years of texts and depicting Ventura as a consenting participant in the Bad Boy Records founder’s alleged “freak-offs,” the New York Post reported.

Ventura recounted her ordeal in Manhattan federal court, opening up about alleged rape, coerced sex, beatings and other abuses. Between 2007 and 2018, during the pair’s on-again, off-again relationship, Ventura allegedly suffered horrific abuse.

Text messages between Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie Ventura

Most of the text exchanges between Ventura and Diddy showed day-to-day check-ins. Some showed them expressing affection for each other, while others discussed sex, wild parties and intimate fantasies.

Diddy told Ventura in a 2012 exchange, “S–t. Need you to go to doc.” She replied, “Yea. We did a lot…a lot of dic**. A lot of partying.”

Ventura texted Diddy later that year, “I miss you. I miss that di**. I miss our love sessions in the afternoon.”

In other messages, the former couple had heated arguments, with Ventura accusing Diddy of treating her like a “sidepiece,” but promising to treat him like “a king no matter what.” Jurors this week also saw a 2017 message where Ventura told Diddy that “I’m too excited” about one of their upcoming “freak-offs.” She also said in a message that she forgot an iPad, which she testified was used to record the sex marathons.

Jurors were shown how Diddy once texted Ventura to “have fun, impress me” when she was going to a sex shop to get supplies for a “freak-off.” Messages between the pair sent on May 26, 2017, detailed Ventura’s run to a sex shop called the Pleasure Chest. She testified that she “would get different sexual supplies” from the X-rated store, including “lubricants” and “outfits.”

Previously, Ventura testified that she would participate in the “freak-offs” to avoid Diddy’s rage, as he would often beat her when angry. Diddy is accused of racketeering and trafficking women for sex during the “freak-offs,” as well as other serious crimes. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Diddy faced life behind bars.