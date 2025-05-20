Black eyes, swollen lips, large gash: Jurors shown photos of Cassie Ventura’s gruesome injuries from Diddy's assaults

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial is underway, new shocking photos of the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s injuries were revealed. The gruesome wounds, which Ventura got from Diddy’s alleged beatings, included large bruises on her body, black eyes and swollen lips. Jurors shown photos of Cassie Ventura’s gruesome injuries from Diddy's assaults (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

More than a dozen photos were shown to jurors last week. Ventura was seen in the images with purple bruises on her back and thigh, a large bloodied gash on her eyebrow, as well as fat lips from the alleged assaults. The photos were shown as evidence in the Manhattan trial.

Cassie Ventura’s shocking photos

Some photos showed how Ventura tried to conceal her injuries with large sunglasses, makeup or hairstyling. Ventura took three selfies in an Uber after leaving the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016, where she wore big black sunglasses to hide a black eye and her swollen lips after being brutally beaten by Diddy – an incident that was recorded on surveillance video.

“That’s me,” Ventura, 41, testified. “Just a selfie of my fat lip wearing sunglasses … Because I had a black eye underneath. Just trying to cover it.”

Two days after the notorious caught-on-camera assault, Ventura was photographed in a gown and in a cocktail dress while attending a movie premiere with Diddy, and an after-party. One image shows her at Diddy’s house, wearing a gold gown and large sunglasses while doing a fitting for the events. Another photo shows her at the premiere’s after-party, sitting next to Diddy, wearing a green cocktail dress. A faint bruise can be seen on her leg.

During the trial, Ventura, who is eight months pregnant, claimed that Diddy forced her to take part in several “freak-off” sessions where he filmed her having sex with male escorts.

Two of the photos shown to jurors were taken by Ventura’s mother in December 2011. The images showed bruises on Ventura’s lower back and right thigh after she was assaulted by Diddy who found out she was seeing rapper Kid Cudi.

Other photos showed a bloody gash on Ventura’s right eyebrow. She reportedly sustained the wound in 2013 after an angry Diddy threw her onto a bed, causing her head to get hit. Ventura said Diddy flew into a rage because she fell asleep and failed to start packing yet for their trip to rapper Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto, Canada.

One chilling image showed a kitchen knife wedged in the door handle at Ventura’s home sometime in 2018. She said she had the knife there because “I was getting a lot of unannounced visits from Sean and I was trying to kill two birds with one stone.” “Lock [the door] and I had a weapon,” Ventura added.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he faced life behind bars.