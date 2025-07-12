Footage shows Britney Spears in the aftermath of chaotic Mexico-Los Angeles flight

New viral body cam footage showcases pop icon Britney Spears after she acted strangely on a recent flight to LA. However, she left calmly after the trip ended.(REUTERS)

Britney Spears is no stranger to headlines, especially when it concerns her behavior in public. The 42-year-old star has again hit the headlines after taking a recent flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. According to new body cam footage gathered by TMZ, the pop icon had a brief interaction with airport officials stationed at the airport after she allegedly had an outburst mid-air.

The customs officials stationed on site claimed that Spears appeared not to have taken her medicines. However, they found her nice and cooperative to talk to. The brief moment was captured on camera as the Toxic singer walked calmly near the tarmac while waving back at the officials. She appeared far more composed in the video than in some of the snaps taken during her flight.

Did Britney Spears light a cigarette on board?

Some on-flight sources had earlier told the portal that Spears tried to light a cigarette on board after drinking. However, she was immediately stopped, and she agreed. Still, some insiders claimed she was "difficult" during the flight. After Spears landed, she was given a stern warning by the authorities not to repeat the behavior, though no further action was taken against her.

Some earlier photos from inside the plane, which surfaced on the internet, gave a glimpse into a disheveled Spears. She had seemingly applied a lot of sunscreen on her arms and was seen engaging in an argument with a crew member on the flight. Later, the pop sensation stated that she was told by someone that she could smoke on the flight, so she "didn't know that wasn't allowed." Spears also alleged that the flight attendants "weren't fond of her from the beginning of the flight."

For those unaware, it's not the first time that the Circus singer has been on the receiving end of criticism for her behavior. Several cases have come up in the past, especially post her conservatorship. However, she continues to work on herself, and Spears' nearly $60 million net worth (CBS News) is testament to her success.

FAQs

What illness was Britney Spears diagnosed with?

Britney Spears has earlier opened up about dealing with bipolar disorder and other mental health struggles.

Why did Britney lose custody of her son?

Britney Spears temporarily lost custody of her sons to her ex-husband Kevin Federline after frequent incidents of erratic behavior, use of controlled substances, and a period of hospitalization.

What did Britney change her name to?

Britney Spears has changed her name to Xila Maria River Red on social media.

Is Britney Spears sober now?

Earlier, an insider told Daily Mail that Britney is sober and has been away from drugs. She occasionally has a glass of wine, but has no substance abuse issue.