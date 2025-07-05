Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Bengaluru woman allegedly beat husband to death after heated argument, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 12:33 PM IST

The woman, unable to control her anger, allegedly hit her husband multiple times. He collapsed soon after the assault.

A domestic dispute turned tragic in Bengaluru’s Suddaguntepalya area, where a 42-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten by his wife during a heated argument, reported Deccan Herald. The woman, a homemaker and mother of two, has been arrested by local police.

Bengaluru woman arrested after allegedly killing her husband.
Bengaluru woman arrested after allegedly killing her husband.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Bhaskar, had reportedly been living away from his family for some time and was said to be in an extramarital relationship. Police said that Bhaskar would visit his wife and children only occasionally and that led to frequent arguments between both of them. 

What happened on the day of incident?

On the day of the incident, a verbal altercation reportedly escalated into physical violence. The woman, unable to control her anger, allegedly hit her husband multiple times. He collapsed soon after the assault. Though there was no initial indication that she intended to kill him, Bhaskar succumbed to his injuries. The incident has caused a shock in the surroundings and crowds have gathered outside their house. 

However, the woman later surrendered to the authorities and was taken into custody. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events.

Police reportedly said that the couple’s strained relationship, marked by long absences and unresolved personal issues, may have contributed to the incident. The two children are currently with relatives as the legal process unfolds.

Officials are awaiting the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death. The woman remains in judicial custody pending further inquiry.

