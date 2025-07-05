Tejasvi Surya calls for protest march, demands immediate opening of Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line

With the much-delayed Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro still not operational, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has called for a public march on Saturday, July 5, demanding accountability and clarity from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. (PTI)

Surya expressed frustration over repeated delays in the opening of the 19.15-km Yellow Line, which will connect RV Road to Bommasandra, passing through key junctions like Jayadeva, Silk Board, and Electronics City. He called on residents to gather at Lalbagh Main Gate at 9:30 AM before marching to the BMRCL headquarters in Shantinagar.

“Our patience has worn thin. We feel taken for granted. This is not done,” Surya said in a statement shared on social media. “It’s time we tell this to BMRCL in one voice.”

As part of the campaign, Surya also submitted a letter to BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao, seeking a meeting to address citizen concerns. The letter states that a delegation led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and MLAs including M Satish Reddy, M Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya, Uday Garudachar, and CK Ramamurthy will join the meeting to discuss key issues.

What are the demands?

Timeline and firm opening date for the Yellow Line. Release of the long-awaited Fare Fixation Committee report. Status of the double decker flyover and completion of the HSR Layout to Ragigudda Junction section. Updates on other metro corridors and measures to enhance passenger experience in the metro network

Surya’s appeal comes amid rising public frustration, especially among commuters in the city’s IT corridor, who face daily traffic bottlenecks around Silk Board Junction, a stretch the Yellow Line is expected to decongest.

Despite trials, the Yellow Line remains unopened due to insufficient rolling stock and pending Independent Safety Assessment (ISA). Currently, only three trains are available for deployment, which would allow service every 25 minutes. The ISA certification is expected by July 7–8, after which the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be approached for inspection and approval. If cleared, BMRCL has tentatively set the first week of August for opening.