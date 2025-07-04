Bengaluru man sets fire to relative’s home after 7-year loan row, CCTV footage goes viral: Report

A simmering family feud over an unpaid loan escalated into a serious crime in Bengaluru's Viveknagar on July 1, when a man allegedly tried to set his relative’s house on fire while two people were inside, reported NDTV. The incident was captured on CCTV and has led to a police investigation. In a viral CCTV footage, a man was seen setting the house of his relative on fire in Bengaluru

According to the report, the house belongs to Venkataramani and her son Satish, who live in the Viveknagar area. According to the complaint filed with the Viveknagar Police Station, the accused has been identified as Subramani, a relative of the family.

CCTV footage from the residence shows Subramani entering , carrying a bottle suspected to contain petrol. He is seen pouring the liquid over the main entrance, footwear stand, and bedroom window, before igniting it with a matchstick. He narrowly avoided being caught in the flames himself as he hurried to flee the scene.

Inside the house at the time were Venkataramani and her other son, Mohan Das. They quickly alerted Satish, who was at work in Domlur. Neighbours noticed the fire, rushed in to douse the flames, and helped alert the occupants. Though no one was injured, the front portion of the house, including the windows reportedly suffered damage in the attempted arson.

Row over repayment of loan

The alleged motive traces back nearly seven to eight years, when Parvati, a relative of the complainant, reportedly borrowed ₹5 lakh from Venkataramani for her daughter Mahalakshmi’s wedding. The family claims the money was never returned despite repeated requests.

Tensions resurfaced during a recent family wedding, when Venkataramani once again demanded repayment. This reportedly led to heated arguments and threats, following which the alleged attack took place.

Police have registered an FIR against Subramani, and investigations are ongoing. Officers are verifying the CCTV footage and statements from those involved to determine further legal action.