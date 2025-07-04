'My comments were in haste', says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw after CM Siddaramaiah's clarification

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has clarified her stance on Covid-19 vaccine approvals, stating that her earlier remarks may have been made in haste, while reiterating her confidence in the rigorous processes followed for vaccine approval in India. Shaw’s earlier post had strongly defended the vaccine approval process in India.(PTI File Photo)

Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement on the government’s intent behind probing a spate of sudden deaths in Hassan district, Shaw wrote on X, “I agree with Hon CM @siddaramaiah re asking questions n seeking answers in science. However, my comments related to whether Covid vaccines were approved in haste n my response was that due process was followed as prescribed by WHO for safety n efficacy for EUA. Losing lives in a sudden manner is always tragic n I am glad an investigation is being conducted in Hassan District.”

Read her full post here:

Her remarks come after Siddaramaiah defended his decision to order an inquiry into recent heart-related deaths in Hassan, many of which affected young individuals.

In a detailed response posted online, the Chief Minister clarified that his comments were not meant to question the science behind Covid-19 vaccines, but to address the genuine concerns of families who had lost loved ones unexpectedly.

“Seeking clarity is not misinformation; it is an act of governance rooted in empathy,” Siddaramaiah wrote, adding that while vaccines saved lives, scientific literature has acknowledged rare but serious side effects, including cardiac events. He cited admissions by vaccine manufacturers like AstraZeneca, and peer-reviewed studies in reputed journals discussing vaccine-linked myocarditis and cardiac arrest, especially among young adults.

Shaw’s earlier post had strongly defended the vaccine approval process in India, calling suggestions of hasty clearances “factually incorrect” and potentially harmful.

“These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals,” she had written, urging public discourse to remain rooted in science and evidence.

(Also Read: Siddaramaiah responds to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's criticism, says ‘Seeking answers is our duty, not blame')