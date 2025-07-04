Siddaramaiah responds to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's criticism, says ‘Seeking answers is our duty, not blame'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday responded to Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who had criticised him for his recent comments suggesting a possible link between COVID-19 vaccines and the surge in heart-related deaths in Hassan district. The Chief Minister clarified that his government’s intent was not to spread misinformation but to seek clarity and safeguard public health. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Here is what Siddaramaiah said

Siddaramaiah said that questioning the effects of the vaccine and investigating the cause of rising deaths was not about laying blame but fulfilling a government’s duty to protect lives. “We value every life in Karnataka — especially those of children and young people who have their whole future ahead of them. Raising questions and conducting studies is part of our responsibility, not misinformation,” he said.

The exchange follows a strong statement from Mazumdar-Shaw earlier this week, in which she criticised Siddaramaiah's remarks as factually incorrect. "To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation," she said, adding that COVID-19 vaccines had saved millions of lives globally and went through rigorous approval processes. “It’s vital to respect science and data rather than indulge in retrospective blame,” she had asserted.

In his detailed rebuttal, Siddaramaiah pointed to an alarming spike in cardiac deaths in Hassan district, where over 20 people reportedly died of heart attacks in a single month. “This is not a matter to be brushed aside. We have formed an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, to study the issue and submit findings within 10 days,” the CM stated.

He added that the same committee was tasked back in February to investigate sudden cardiac deaths among young individuals across Karnataka, including a probe into whether COVID-19 vaccines may have played any role. The government, he said, is actively collecting patient data, studying clinical patterns, and ensuring thorough scientific analysis.

Siddaramaiah also accused BJP leaders of politicizing the issue for electoral gains. “Before criticising our efforts, the BJP should reflect on their conscience. It cannot be denied that the vaccines were rolled out under emergency approvals and questions remain globally on side effects,” he remarked, citing recent international studies that have explored potential links between vaccination and increased cardiac incidents.

Underscoring the government’s commitment to public health, the CM mentioned ongoing state initiatives like Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya, aimed at proactive health screening and early detection of cardiovascular issues. He also urged citizens to take symptoms seriously. “If anyone is experiencing chest pain, breathlessness, or uneasiness, please do not ignore it. Visit the nearest health center immediately,” he advised.