Wrong side driving the new norm in Bengaluru? Viral video sparks outrage over rampant traffic violations

A viral video showing a white SUV blatantly driving on the wrong side of a busy road in Bengaluru has triggered sharp criticism online, raising serious concerns about the growing disregard for traffic rules in the city. The footage, reportedly shot near the Shell petrol pump in Seegehalli, shows the SUV cruising on the wrong side.(X/@agrawalnavin)

The footage, reportedly shot near the Shell petrol pump in Seegehalli, shows the SUV cruising on the wrong side of the road, even occupying the right-most lane, while other vehicles navigate around it.

The video was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Wrong side driving is a new norm in Bangalore. Even cars, buses and trucks. This KIA driver was driving on the wrong side that too on the right most lane."

(Also Read: ‘Why rename everything?’: Move to name Bengaluru City University after Manmohan Singh triggers backlash)

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral, drawing anger and frustration from Bengaluru residents and commuters who echoed the sentiment that such violations have become alarmingly frequent—and largely go unpunished.

Public reactions

Netizens slammed the lack of deterrence and weak enforcement by city traffic authorities.

"We need to take so much effort to report these for action from police. All this for ₹500 fine. This won't stop them from repeating it. Fines and enforcement need to be stricter," one user commented.

Another user called for a zero-tolerance policy, writing, "India should have zero tolerance for traffic rule violations."

Frustration over the absence of policing was another recurring theme:

"No fear of traffic police. We should dismiss and send all the traffic cops home, save taxpayers’ money," read one angry reply.

Others pointed out how such behaviour is especially common around fuel stations. "Very, very, very common near petrol pumps. Near Marenahalli and BTM petrol pumps, every single day," one user noted.

Several people argued that the real problem lies in lax enforcement and the culture of justifying violations. "You stop them and they will justify why they are driving on the wrong side. This is what will happen when enforcement is so lax," said one.

A more reflective comment added, "The audacity is derived from lack of efficient policing. Request the police not to let their guard down. If this is the new norm, then we are undoing all the progress we’ve made as a society."

(Also Read: Bengaluru SUV driver knocks over woman on two-wheeler, video goes viral. Watch)