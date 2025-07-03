Bengaluru SUV driver knocks over woman on two-wheeler, video goes viral. Watch

A dash cam video showing a woman on a two-wheeler being knocked down by a green SUV at an intersection in Bengaluru has sparked outrage online. The exact location of the incident remains unclear.(Reddit/Simple-Technician-79)

The clip, originally shared by a Reddit user, captures the moment the woman, who was stationary at the signal, was suddenly hit from behind by the SUV, causing her to fall off her scooter.

While the exact location of the incident remains unclear, the footage shows a traffic police officer nearby rushing to help the woman to her feet. Fortunately, she did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.

(Also Read: ‘Forced to undergo sex change’ by friend, man alleges rape, extortion, ‘black magic’ in MP)

Watch the video here:

The video has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many users calling out reckless driving and poor traffic discipline.

How did Reddit users react?

“Glad no one was hurt. The Creta driver should be immediately fined for reckless driving,” one user wrote.

Another commented on the broader issue of traffic indiscipline, “That's a grave mistake by the driver. Am I the only one who noticed these, vehicles stopping after the white stripes, blocking the free left turn? Are we ever going to learn traffic rules?”

Some also pointed out that both parties may have been at fault. “Both of them are actually in the wrong. Should have stopped behind the zebra crossing. Just saying,” another user observed.

Recently, in Bengaluru’s KR Puram area, a speeding car lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles. The terrifying moment was captured on a dashcam and had gone viral on social media.

The footage, shared by a social media handle named Third Eye, shows the SUV veering uncontrollably, crashing into several vehicles before colliding with a road divider. Thankfully, as there were no two-wheelers in its direct path, a major tragedy was averted.

(Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for hinting COVID vaccines are behind heart attacks in Hassan)