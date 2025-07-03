‘Forced to undergo sex change’ by friend, man alleges rape, extortion, ‘black magic’ in MP

A man in Madhya Pradesh, who is transitioning to become a woman via a sex-change procedure, has alleged that his male friend forced him to have the operation, raped him and extorted money from him by keeping him confined. Bhopal police register FIR on rape and extortion charges, case sent to Narmadapuram.(Representative image)

The FIR registered in Bhopal says the victim also mentioned “black magic” allegedly used by the friend to “control” him and forcibly have sex.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Malkeet Singh said, “The complainant has said that he was friends with a man, a resident of Narmadapuram, for the past few years. They entered into a physical relationship; he says that the accused used to do ‘black magic’ on him.”

He also promised mariage, and pressured him to undergo a sex-change procedure to become a woman for that, as per the allegations. The victim underwent the operation at a clinic in Indore in November last year.

‘Forced sex before and after transition’

"The complainant claims that he (the accused) locked him up at his residence in Narmadapuram for 10 days and had physical relations forcibly. Since the sex-change, the complainant says he was now a woman and still being violated and blackmailed," the officer said.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), including those for rape and extortion. The case has duly been transferred to Narmadapuram. The medical examination will be done and the report sent there too, he added.