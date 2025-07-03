Pune woman opens door to fake courier, gets raped, left with ‘selfie warning’

A 22-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Pune was allegedly raped on Wednesday evening by an unidentified man who gained entry into her home by posing as a courier delivery executive. The man reportedly clicked a selfie with the woman and left message on it, with a warning. The accused reportedly left a message on her phone, threatening to leak her photos if she told anyone about the assault.(PTI file photo)

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm in a housing society located in the Kondhwa area. The woman was alone at home when the man knocked on her door, claiming to be delivering a courier.

“Her brother had gone out for work. The accused knocked on the door claiming to be delivering a courier and managed to enter the flat,” a senior police officer told reporters.

The accused also clicked a selfie on the victim's phone and left a message on it, warning her not to inform about the crime to anyone as he had taken her pictures and would share them on social media, PTI news agency quoted deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde as saying.

Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman. When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door and raped her, DCP Shinde said.

“A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case... The woman had been unconscious since 7:30 pm,” he said, adding that an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune.

Providing further details, an official said, “The man came to her house posing as a courier delivery agent and gained entry. He asked for a pen to sign (a document) and as she turned her back to him, he came inside the house and latched the door.”

"The woman does not remember anything (further) as she gained consciousness around 8.30 pm. The woman then informed her relatives and subsequently police were alerted," Shinde added.

Authorities suspect that the attacker may have used a substance to render her unconscious. “There is a possibility that the accused used some substance to make her unconscious. The police were verifying if any spray was used,” the official added.

CCTV footage from the area captured the suspect’s face, and police are currently trying to identify and trace him. “The face of the accused has been captured in one of the CCTV cameras in the area and efforts were on to trace him,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

Forensic experts were also called to the scene to examine whether a chemical was used during the attack. "Forensic experts were called on the spot to check (if something had been sprayed on her). A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," the official confirmed.

(With inputs from Yogesh Joshi)