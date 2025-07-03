Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for hinting COVID vaccines are behind heart attacks in Hassan

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has strongly criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines may be linked to a recent spike in heart attack-related deaths in Hassan district. Her comments came in response to a social media post by the Chief Minister, in which he appeared to raise questions about the safety of the vaccines. Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw(PTI File Photo)

In his post, Siddaramaiah revealed that over 20 individuals in Hassan district had died of heart attacks in the past month alone. While assuring the public that the government was treating the situation with utmost seriousness, he also raised the possibility that COVID-19 vaccinations might have contributed to these fatalities.

READ | Four heart attack deaths in a day spark alarm in Hassan: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders expert probe

“Orders were given to this same committee back in February to conduct a thorough study on the reasons behind sudden deaths among young people in the state, and whether the COVID vaccines could have any adverse effects,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

“It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks,” he added.

READ | Karnataka orders probe as heart attacks rise in Hassan, 18 within a month

Reacting to these remarks, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw issued a pointed rebuttal. “COVID-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were ‘hastily’ approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation," she replied.

“These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame,” she further wrote.

READ | Govt orders probe into Hassan cardiac deaths, vaccine link under lens

The expert committee’s findings are expected within the next ten days.