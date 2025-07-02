Chief minister Siddaramaiah has directed a panel of medical experts to examine the possible clinical reasons for the sudden surge in deaths due to cardiac arrest among young people with no known comorbidities in Hassan district. Govt orders probe into Hassan cardiac deaths, vaccine link under lens

At least 22 people, including five aged between 19 and 25, have died due to heart attacks in Hassan district over the last 40 days, officials familiar with the development said, adding that most of the deaths happened without any visible symptoms, with several collapsing at home or in public spaces.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: “In the past month alone, in just one district of Hassan, more than twenty people have died due to heart attacks. The government is taking this matter very seriously...To identify the exact cause of these series of deaths and to find solutions, a committee of experts has been formed under the leadership of Dr Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and they have been instructed to submit a study report within 10 days.”

He added that the same committee was in February tasked with studying rising sudden deaths among young people and assess if Covid-19 or the vaccines administered during the pandemic might have played a role. “It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks,” he said, adding, “Before BJP criticises us on this matter, they should ask their conscience.”

To be sure, there is no scientific evidence to show that vaccines administered during the Covid-19 pandemic can cause cardiac arrests. Though, there are a range of conspiracy theories.

The government’s move comes amid growing public anxiety after four more deaths were reported on June 30. The victims include a 50-year-old homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur, a 58-year-old college professor from Holenarasipura who collapsed while having tea, a 57-year-old Group D employee from Channarayapattana, and a 63-year-old man from Rangolihalli colony.

A review of records maintained by the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) shows the pattern began in late May. “Fourteen of the deceased died at home without seeking medical help. Nine were under 30,” said Dr Rajanna B, director of HIMS.

Younger victims include Sandhya (20) from Hole Narasipura, Abhishek (19) from Arakalagudu, Kavana (20) from Kelavatti, Naveen Kumar (31) from Arsikere, Yogesh M. (30) from Honnenahalli, and Chetan (38) from Rangolihalli. Names of Sandhya and Abhishek appear twice in records, possibly due to a clerical error, with deaths noted on both May 20 and May 28.

According to district health department data, Hassan reported 507 heart attack cases over the last two years, with 190 of them dying. While heart disease is not uncommon in the region, the high number of recent deaths among young and middle-aged people has drawn scrutiny.

The expert committee is led by Dr Ravindranath and includes specialists from NIMHANS, St. John’s Medical College, BMCRI, Manipal Hospitals, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, and ICMR-NCDIR. As part of its probe, the panel will look into cases of sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, and neurological conditions to determine trends and recommend preventive steps. The committee is expected to submit its report within 10 days.

Siddaramaiah said the government has already rolled out schemes such as Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya to detect and manage cardiovascular conditions. “We too value the lives of children, youth, and innocent people who have their entire lives ahead of them, and we share the concerns of their families,” he said.

“As a government, we are making every possible effort to protect the health of the people. I urge everyone to visit the nearest health centre immediately for a check-up if you have symptoms such as chest pain or difficulty breathing. Do not ignore these signs.”