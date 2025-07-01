Karnataka orders probe as heart attacks rise in Hassan, 18 within a month

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed a probe into the alarming surge in heart attack cases reported in Hassan district, where 18 cases were recorded within a month. The minister took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to express concern over the rising numbers and confirmed that a detailed study has been commissioned. Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked the experts panel to submit a report within 10 days.(HT File)

"The Health Department has taken seriously the occurrence of 18 heart attacks in Hassan district within a one-month period. Instructions have already been given to department officials to conduct a study under the chairmanship of the director of the Jayadeva Institute and obtain a report regarding the increasing number of heart attacks," Rao stated.

"To prevent sudden heart attacks, the state government has implemented the Puneeth Rajkumar Heart Jyoti Scheme. However, there is a need for comprehensive research regarding the recent trend of young people suffering from heart attacks," he added.

The sudden rise in cases, particularly among younger individuals, has prompted health authorities to re-evaluate ongoing preventive measures. While lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, chewing tobacco (gutka), stress, obesity, and genetic predisposition have been widely acknowledged as contributors to cardiovascular disease, the pattern emerging from Hassan has raised pressing questions that require urgent answers.

To address the issue comprehensively, an expert committee led by Dr CN Ravindra of the Jayadeva Institute has been constituted. The team has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within 10 days, focusing on identifying causative factors and recommending immediate interventions.

The Minister also reiterated the state government’s efforts through the Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi Yojane, aimed at reducing the incidence of sudden heart attacks. However, he acknowledged that the situation in Hassan necessitates more targeted research and action, particularly for the youth demographic.

Speaking earlier in Mangaluru, Rao emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention in combating cardiac diseases. He announced plans to develop a robust health programme focusing on awareness, regular screenings, and timely medical intervention.