‘Why rename everything?’: Move to name Bengaluru City University after Manmohan Singh triggers backlash

A proposal by the Karnataka cabinet to rename Bengaluru City University in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has sparked sharp reactions on social media, with many questioning the move and its timing. Approved on Wednesday, the decision aims to pay tribute to the late Congress leader.(FILE)

Approved on Wednesday, the decision aims to pay tribute to the late Congress leader by naming the university after him and transforming the institution into a model centre of learning in the country.

The proposal is being positioned as a recognition of Dr Singh’s contributions to India’s economic liberalisation and Bengaluru’s infrastructure development.

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister took to X and wrote, “Our decision to rename Bengaluru City University as Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University is a tribute to a visionary leader whose policies helped transform Bengaluru into a global hub of education, innovation, and infrastructure.”

However, the announcement was met with backlash online. Critics questioned the rationale behind renaming a city institution after a national figure with no direct academic association with it.

How did X users react?

“Doesn’t matter what they name it. It will be Bangalore University for us,” wrote one user. Another commented, “This is an invasion and murder of Kannada identities by Delhi imperialists using their local sepoys. Were there no Kannadigas worthy enough to name Bangalore University after?”

“We Kannadigas oppose this move of Congress. Universities should be named after the native place. Bengaluru represented Kannada culture,” said another user.

Several users defended the decision, citing Dr Singh’s role in India’s transformation and his indirect impact on Bengaluru’s rise as an IT hub. “No other city has benefited as profoundly from India’s economic liberalisation that he spearheaded as Bengaluru has,” one post read.

Others called for a more balanced approach to naming public institutions. “Nothing wrong. All names need not be only from Karnataka. National leaders are also important. Dr MMS was an acclaimed economist,” one user argued.

Earlier in 2024, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced plans to set up a research and study centre at the university to highlight Singh’s economic reforms. The announcement came shortly after the former prime minister’s death in April.

“Though Manmohan Singh is no more, he is still alive through his contributions to the nation. In Bangalore University, we are going to start a research and study centre for all students to learn about the reforms he had created for the growth of the country,” Shivakumar had said while speaking to ANI in Belagavi.

Supporters of the move have also pointed to Singh’s contributions to Bengaluru’s infrastructure, noting that he laid the foundation stone for major projects like the Bengaluru-Electronic City Elevated Expressway and the Namma Metro back in June 2006.

