Ganga level rises in Kashi, boat operation suspended

The boat operation on the Ganga has been suspended with the rising water level. It reached 64.70 metres on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, NDRF and water police teams have increased patrolling along the ghats. Ganga level rises in Kashi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the Central Water Commission, the Ganga water level was recorded at 64.70 meters on Sunday, and the rising trend was continuing.

The warning level is 70.262 metres.

Anoop Singh Bisht, commanding officer of the 11th NDRF (Varanasi), stated that security and surveillance arrangements along the riverbanks have been reinforced.

NDRF teams are actively raising awareness among boatmen, passengers, and the general public, urging them to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the district administration and the Water Police, and to avoid entering the river unnecessarily.

Additionally, an NDRF medical team, equipped with a water ambulance, is deployed 24/7 in the river area to provide immediate first aid and necessary medical assistance to anyone in the event of an emergency, said Singh.

The NDRF teams are fully prepared for rapid response and necessary rescue operations to handle any potential emergency, he added.

Assistant commissioner of police, Dashashwamedh, Dr Atul Anjan Tripathi, stated that boat operations have been suspended due to rising water level in the Ganga.

A separate notification regarding the resumption of boat operations will be issued once the situation normalizes.

The Water Police inspector Sudhir Tripathi appealed to all boatmen and concerned individuals to strictly adhere to safety guidelines. Prioritizing passenger safety above all else, additional surveillance has been stepped up at the ghats. The administration has appealed to devotees and tourists not to venture into deep water.