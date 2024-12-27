Karnataka to set up research centre at Bangalore University on Manmohan Singh’s reforms: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to establish a research and study centre at Bangalore University (BU) dedicated to the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The initiative aims to educate students about Singh's pivotal economic reforms and their impact on India's growth. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Speaking in Belagavi a day after Singh’s demise, Shivakumar told ANI, “Destiny is not in our hands, but I am proud to say that though Manmohan Singh is no more, he is still alive through his contributions to the nation. His legacy cannot be altered. In Bangalore University, we are going to start a research and study centre for all students to learn about the reforms he had created for the growth of the country.”

The centre will focus on Singh’s transformative policies, including those during his tenure as Finance Minister in the 1990s, which ushered in liberalization and set the foundation for India's economic growth.

Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, was widely regarded as the architect of modern economic reforms. His death has prompted tributes from across the nation, with leaders and citizens reflecting on his lasting legacy.

Seven day mourning

All Government programmes scheduled for Friday are to be cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

According to sources, national mourning of seven days is to be declared. The Cabinet is to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, they added.

Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after Manmohan Singh's demise. "A government holiday has been declared on December 27," Karnataka CMO said in a statement.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions.

