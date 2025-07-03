Karnataka’s Bagepalli becomes Bhagyanagara: Why the border town is renamed now?

In a fresh round of renaming decisions, the Karnataka cabinet has approved the renaming of the border town Bagepalli to Bhagyanagara, a move that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said was prompted by the belief that the suffix “palli” is derived from the Telugu language. The proposal to rename the town came from local MLA S.N. Subba Reddy, and the cabinet gave its nod during a meeting held atop Nandi Hills. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar address the media after the state Cabinet meeting, in Chikkaballapur on Wednesday.(ANI )

Why Bagepalli became Bhagyanagara?

Defending the decision, CM Siddaramaiah remarked that “palli” is a Telugu word and claimed it was inappropriate for a town in Karnataka. “I don’t know Telugu. Do you?” the Chief Minister quipped when a journalist pointed out that “palli” is not exclusive to Telugu. He maintained that the renaming was done based on the local legislator’s request.

Located around 100 kilometers from Bengaluru, Bagepalli lies along the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway and borders Andhra Pradesh. The region is home to a significant number of Telugu-speaking residents, which likely explains the linguistic roots of the original name. The government now felt a need to rebrand the town with a name seen as more reflective of Karnataka’s identity.

This isn’t the only name change the cabinet has pushed through. In the same meeting, the Karnataka government also approved renaming Bengaluru Rural district to Bengaluru North. The decision is part of a larger effort to reorient district names in accordance with geographical identity and administrative ease.

“Bengaluru Rural will now be known as Bengaluru North,” Siddaramaiah told reporters following the cabinet meeting. The district currently includes the taluks of Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala. The renaming comes nearly four decades after Bengaluru was first bifurcated into Urban and Rural districts in 1986.

This move follows an earlier decision in May 2025, when the government cleared the renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. Ramanagara had originally been carved out of Bengaluru Rural in 2007.