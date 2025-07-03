Bengaluru Infosys employee admits to recording women in office restroom, says it gave him ‘satisfaction’: Report

A senior associate consultant in Infosys' Helix department, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Tuesday after a female colleague caught him allegedly filming her inside the women’s washroom. She quickly raised the alarm after spotting him inside the female restroom and the other staffers caught him red-handed. When confronted, Mali reportedly pleaded with her not to escalate the matter. A Bengaluru techie who was arrested for recording the videos of women in restroom said that he gets satisfaction from such videos.

Following a complaint filed by the woman’s husband on Tuesday, police took Mali into the custody. A search of his phone revealed a collection of videos, including footage of the complainant and other women, raising concerns that multiple victims may be involved. “We are investigating how long this behavior continued and whether more women were targeted. We are also checking if he shared these videos elsewhere,” said Inspector B G Naveen Kumar of the Electronics City police station.

Also Read - Bengaluru: 28-year-old Infosys staffer held for recording videos of woman colleague

I get satisfaction from such videos, says accused in police interrogation

In a disturbing revelation, he also confessed to police that he had previously recorded at least one more woman in a similar manner. During interrogation, the accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, told investigators he derived “satisfaction” from watching such videos and had over 50 related clips saved on his mobile phone, reported The Times of India.

Also Read - Mentally challenged woman sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, family alleges police delayed FIR

Hailing from Sangli district in Maharashtra, Mali holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree and is the son of a farmer. Police said his family was shocked and devastated upon learning of his arrest.

After being produced before a magistrate, Mali was granted station bail, as the charges invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) carry a punishment of less than seven years. The court also issued a reminder to the police about ensuring proper arrest protocols are followed to avoid procedural lapses that could potentially result in acquittal.

Officials have confirmed that a detailed forensic analysis of Mali’s phone is underway, and further legal action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Infosys has since issued a statement confirming that the employee has been terminated from service and that the company is cooperating fully with authorities. “We acted promptly to support the complainant and facilitated her filing a police complaint. The individual has been separated from the company,” the statement read.