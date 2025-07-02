Bengaluru: 28-year-old Infosys staffer held for recording videos of woman colleague

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly recording videos of a woman colleague inside a restroom at the company’s Electronics City campus in Bengaluru, police said. The accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Maharashtra’s Sangli city, was caught in the act by a technical analyst on June 30. (Reuters/ Representative photo)

The accused, Swapnil Nagesh Mali from Maharashtra’s Sangli city, was caught in the act by a technical analyst on June 30.

Infosys issued a statement saying the company has terminated the employee for filming videos of a woman in a restroom of its Bengaluru campus. “We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the company. We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further,” the statement said.

The woman who caught Mali, a senior associate consultant in the company’s Helix department, allegedly filming her in the women’s restroom alerted the authorities. “She caught him red-handed. When the woman confronted Mali, he allegedly asked her not to escalate the matter,” a police official said.

The woman, who usually worked from home, had reported to office that day.

The woman’s husband approached the Electronics City police station and filed a complaint on Tuesday. “Based on the complaint, we arrested Swapnil Mali on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging a woman’s modesty and invasion of privacy,” inspector B G Naveen Kumar from Electronics City police station said.

Multiple video clips, including footage of the complainant, were reportedly discovered after examining Mali’s phone, an officer said.

“We are also verifying if more women were affected and how long he had been engaging in this illegal act. He will be produced before the court tonight,” inspector Kumar added.