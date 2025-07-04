Sudden heart-attack related deaths in Karnataka's Hassan touch 22, most victims under 45

A sudden surge in heart attack-related deaths in Karnataka’s Hassan district has raised public health concerns, with 22 people dying over the past 40 days, many of them under the age of 45. The deaths, reported from various parts of the district, include students, homemakers, teachers, and government employees. Karnataka's Hassan saw raise in heart attacks(Pexels)

On June 30, four more individuals died of suspected cardiac arrest. The victims included Lepakshi (50), a homemaker from Belur, who collapsed after feeling fatigued; Professor Muttayya (58), an English lecturer from Holenarasipura, who died while having tea, Kumar (57), a D-group employee from Channarayapatna, who had been admitted to hospital with chest pain; and Satyanarayana Rao (63) from Rangolihalli, who collapsed suddenly.

Of the 22 reported deaths, five victims were aged between 19 and 25, and eight between 25 and 45, raising concerns about the growing incidence of heart-related issues among younger populations. Only a few victims were above 60.

In response, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari has constituted a six-member medical committee, including the District Health Officer, the Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), and senior cardiologists, to investigate the causes. The committee has been directed to submit a report within a week.

“We are treating this as a priority health issue. While some deaths appear cardiac-related, conclusive medical evidence is still pending,” said Dr. Rajanna B, Director of HIMS.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also acknowledged the rising number of sudden deaths in Hassan. Speaking earlier this week, he said the government has taken the matter seriously and ordered a broader state-level study on sudden cardiac deaths, particularly among the youth.

The state has already formed a separate expert panel under Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, to examine the causes of such deaths across Karnataka. The panel will also explore whether post-COVID complications or vaccine-related side effects could be contributing factors.

“There have been over 20 such deaths in Hassan in just one month. We are not blaming anyone, but it is our duty to scientifically understand what is happening,” Siddaramaiah said, urging people to seek immediate medical help if they experience symptoms like chest pain or breathlessness.

(With ANI inputs)