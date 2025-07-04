Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro to open in early August, PM Modi likely to attend the launch event: Report

After years of delays, Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is finally set to open, with the launch expected in early August, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line. (X/MetroRailNews)

Stretching 19.15 km, the Yellow Line will pass through key transit points such as Jayadeva Hospital, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City, providing a long-awaited connectivity boost to the city’s southern corridor.

The line's launch was delayed mainly due to a shortage of trains and pending approvals tied to its driverless train system, which requires Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certification before operations can begin.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) currently has only three trains allocated for the Yellow Line. These will run at 25-minute intervals, stopping at all 16 stations along the route, said the report further.

“A safety inspection is likely to take place after July 15. This process typically takes about three to four days, given the number of stations and the line’s overall length,” a senior BMRCL official is quoted as a saying.

The statutory inspection will include a detailed review of all 16 stations, track infrastructure, operational readiness, and a visit to the Operational Control Centre (OCC) at the Baiyappanahalli depot, which will take an entire day.

According to BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao, all statutory procedures should conclude by the end of July. “Once we receive CMRS clearance, we’ll announce the opening date. We’re hopeful it will be ready in the first week of August,” he told the publication.

PM Modi likely to attend the launch event

Meanwhile, the report said that there indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend the inauguration ceremony, provided it does not clash with the monsoon session of Parliament. For now, BMRCL has tentatively selected KSRP Grounds near Silk Board as the venue for the launch event.