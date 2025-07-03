Bengaluru: Daughter of murdered top cop Om Prakash vandalises milk booth, case filed

The daughter of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, who was found murdered in April this year, allegedly created a public disturbance near her residence in Bengaluru by vandalising a Nandini milk booth and assaulting the shop owner, India Today reported. Kruti was reportedly in an agitated state when she entered the booth.

According to the report, Kruti was reportedly in an agitated state when she entered the booth located next to her home and began smashing glass bottles and damaging property. When the shop owner attempted to stop her, she allegedly assaulted him. Witnesses say she left the scene calmly after the incident and walked back to her house, the report further added.

The booth owner immediately alerted the police, and Hoysala personnel arrived at the location to assess the situation. Kruti was subsequently detained by police.

A Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) was filed against her, which is typically registered for minor offences where police cannot proceed with arrest or investigation without a magistrate’s approval.

Kruti currently resides alone in the same house where her father was killed. Her mother, Pallavi, is in judicial custody, having been arrested for the murder of the retired senior officer. Her brother, Karthikesh, no longer lives in the house.

In the immediate aftermath of Om Prakash’s death, police had to break open Kruti’s room to take her into custody for questioning. While initial suspicions during the investigation included the possibility of Kruti’s involvement, it was her mother who was ultimately named the prime accused.

The retired officer was reportedly in the middle of a meal when he was fatally attacked, a detail that emerged during the course of the police investigation.

