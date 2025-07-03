‘Bisbilla Bath’ to ‘Bissi Belle’: Bisi Bele Bath gets an Hyderabadi makeover, Bengaluru netizens fume

Karnataka’s beloved comfort food, Bisi Bele Bath, has found itself at the center of a quirky online controversy, not for a change in recipe, but for how it’s being spelled (or misspelled) across restaurant menus in Hyderabad. AI-generated image of Bisi Bele Bath

A social media post by a Bengaluru-based user kicked off the debate after they shared screenshots of bizarre variations of the dish’s name being used in eateries across Hyderabad. Among the distorted versions spotted were ‘Bismilla Bath’, ‘Bisi Belle Bath’, ‘Bisbilla Bath’, and ‘Bisi Bela Bath’, all of which left Kannadigas collectively cringing.

Taking to 'X' , a user going by the handle ‘V’ voiced their frustration, writing: “Hyderabad’s way of ruining a Bangalorean’s day. Breaks my heart every time I see a new spelling. Bisi Bele Bath anta bariyodu yeshTu kashTa? Thuu.” The post quickly gained traction, with others from Karnataka chiming in to share their own dismay, disbelief, and even jokes.

The misspelling of Bisi Bele Bath, a spicy, lentil-rice delicacy that translates to "hot lentil rice" in Kannada, has not gone unnoticed by purists and culinary enthusiasts in Bengaluru. Many accused Hyderabad-based restaurants of being careless with names of regional dishes, particularly ones deeply rooted in Kannada culture.

One user commented, “I personally hate it but this is unacceptable. Hyderabad restaurants have no clue what they’ve done here. In Bengaluru, we at least make the effort to use correct names for other regional cuisines.”

Another pointedly observed, “I'm sorry to say this, but it’s definitely a Northie who wrote that menu. ‘Bismilla Bath’? That’s a whole new genre!” A third echoed similar sentiments, adding: “Who is Bisibele Bhat?” turning the confusion into a running joke.

Some netizens, meanwhile, took a more sarcastic approach. “Bissi Belle Bath is the spicier version of Bisi Bele Bath,” one user quipped. Another joked, “Changed per numerology to boost sales.”