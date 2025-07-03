'Amma, if we spread news like this…': What Nikhil Kamath told his mom after her Mercedes photo went viral

When billionaire brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath gifted their mother Revathi Kamath a Mercedes-Benz for her birthday, the moment was meant to be personal. Speaking on the Just Curious India podcast with Rapid Rashmi, Revathi Kamath recalled how her post unexpectedly went viral.(Facebook/@evathikamath)

But a casual Facebook post sharing the news quickly went viral, drawing public attention, and a gentle rebuke from her younger son.

Speaking on the Just Curious India podcast with Rapid Rashmi, Revathi recalled how her post unexpectedly went viral. “Nikhil didn’t want any news to spread like this,” she said. “He told me, ‘Amma, if we spread news like this, people who are in trouble, what will they think? We shouldn’t hurt people. We shouldn’t show off.’”

Watch the video here:

Revathi added that her intentions were never to flaunt wealth. “Actually, it was not my intention to show off. I just casually posted it on Facebook and it blew up,” she said.

During the candid conversation, she also reflected on her sons’ values and the emotional support they continue to provide. “Nithin, Nikhil, and Seema (Nithin’s wife) never thought of going away from us. Especially Nithin, he never had the idea to move out. That’s a big support system for me,” she shared.

The proud mother credited her positivity to the close-knit bond she shares with her family. “They just want me to be happy. They will do anything for that. They even recently got me a visa for Europe and the UK. Nikhil wants me to travel the world.”

Recently, Revathi Kamath, took to social media to share her experience of commuting via the Bengaluru Metro. Dressed in a pink saree, she was seen standing inside the women’s coach, highlighting the ease and comfort of using public transport in the city.

“Travelling in the metro is so much convenient and that too in the female compartment! #nammametro,” she wrote in the caption, expressing her appreciation for the dedicated women's coach and the overall accessibility of the metro service.

