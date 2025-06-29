Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she breastfed her son for 4 years: ‘Young mothers must feed breast milk as long as possible’

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother has urged young moms to breastfeed their children for as long as possible, revealing that she herself nursed Nikhil until he was four years old. In a post shared on Facebook, Revathi Kamath espoused the nutritional benefits of breastfeeding and shared a tip for producing more milk. Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath with his mother, Revathi Kamath(Facebook/Revathi Kamath)

She also shared a series of childhood pictures featuring her sons Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, who grew up to become the billionaires behind Zerodha.

Revathi Kamath on breastfeeding

“My son Nikhil Kamath's childhood photos remind me about how beautifully I used to celebrate each day of my sons. I fed breast milk to Nikhil Kamath for 4 years because of the nutritious quality of breast milk,” Revathi Kamath wrote on Facebook.

She passed down a piece of wisdom she received from her own mother – eat more green vegetables to produce more milk.

Revathi Kamath revealed that she used to eat greens without salt in order to continue breastfeeding her younger son. She also included sprouts in her daily diet – so much so that her brother started calling her the “Sprouts Queen”.

On eating a nutritious diet

Revathi Kamath has spoken about the benefits of eating a healthy diet earlier as well. In an earlier Facebook post, she said that her family never ordered food from outside, and that she always made sure to include fresh food, fresh juice and fruits in her sons’ diets.

This time, too, she touched upon the importance of eating healthy. The veena player revealed that her family now has a cook, but until seven years ago, she took care of all the cooking. Even today, she cooks her food herself.

She ended her post with a piece of advice for all young mothers, writing: “Young mothers must feed breast milk as long as possible!!!”

This is not the first time that Revathi Kamath has reflected on motherhood. In another recent Facebook post, she had revealed that she never attended kitty parties while her children were growing up, preferring to devote her time to them rather than social engagements.