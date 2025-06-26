‘Never went to kitty parties’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mom says children were her life

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, is going viral on social media after sharing a heartfelt post reflecting on her parenting journey. Revathi, a veena player, also shared a video of herself performing the classic lullaby.(Facebook/Revathi Kamath)

In an emotional Facebook note, she recalled choosing her children over social outings, saying she "never went to kitty parties or movies" and instead poured her time and energy into raising her sons.

Watch her video here:

“Sweet memories of my life along with my sons Nithin and Nikhil… That part is just mine,” she wrote. “I made their childhood beautiful by doing all these small small things. My children were my life and so many of my friends here know it.”

Revathi, a veena player, also shared a video of herself performing the classic lullaby “Chanda Hai Tu, Mera Suraj Hai Tu” from the film Aradhana, revealing it was a song she often sang to her boys when they were young.

This isn't the first time Revathi Kamath has publicly reflected on motherhood. In a recent post, she took pride in the home-cooked, nutritious meals she prepared daily for her family. “Never ever used to order outside food, and not a single day I missed making fresh food, fresh juice and fruits,” she wrote. “We used to spend lots of our earnings on all these.”

She also shared a clip of her grandson playing the mridangam at a cultural event in Bengaluru, highlighting how musical traditions continue in the family.

Many of her friends and followers praised her dedication in the comments, including one woman who had worked with Revathi’s late husband. Revathi responded warmly, reminiscing about how she used to pack food for her husband during those years.

