'Days of 4-year college are over': Billionaire Nikhil Kamath reacts to WEF's jobs report

The global job market is undergoing a radical transformation, and traditional education models may no longer be enough to stay relevant. Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, in a recent social media post, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The days of 4-year college courses are over. Lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone.” Nikhil Kamath’s remarks come on the heels of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025.

The report warns of widening skill gaps, rising automation, and a reshuffling of job priorities that will affect millions of workers worldwide.

One of the report’s central findings is the critical importance of upskilling. While 75% of employers are optimistic about improving the skills of their current workforce, 38% express concerns about the capabilities of new hires. Despite the growing urgency, the report finds that 1 in 9 workers may not receive the upskilling they need by 2030. This leaves millions at risk of redundancy in a rapidly evolving economy.

Of the hypothetical 100 workers in the global labor force, WEF estimates that 41 will not require upskilling by 2030, 29 will receive training in their current roles, and 19 will be reskilled for new positions. However, 11 will be left behind entirely, receiving no upskilling support at all.

The issue becomes even more pressing in light of projections that 39% of core skills, including leadership, analytical thinking, and creativity, may become outdated by 2030.

Countries like Egypt, UAE, and India top the list, with skill obsolescence rates of 48%, 41%, and 38% respectively. This looming skills crisis is already impacting business, with 63% of employers admitting that talent gaps are hurting their operations.

10 fastest-growing skills

To adapt, companies are investing heavily in future skills development. The WEF report identifies the top 10 fastest-growing skill areas by 2030: AI and big data, cybersecurity, technological literacy, creative thinking, resilience, lifelong learning, leadership, talent management, analytical thinking, and environmental stewardship.

Automation is another significant disruptor. The share of workplace tasks completed by technology is projected to rise from 22% today to 34% by 2030. People will perform just 33% of tasks—down from 48% today—while the remaining third will rely on human-machine collaboration.

In response, 77% of employers plan to reskill existing workers, and 69% aim to hire AI tool developers. At the same time, 41% are considering downsizing roles that cannot adapt to new technological demands.

170 million new jobs by 2030

Despite the turbulence, the job market is still growing. The report projects the creation of 170 million new jobs by 2030, though 92 million will be displaced. The net gain of 78 million jobs represents a 7% global increase. Sectors expected to see the largest growth include agriculture, technology, and logistics. Farmworkers, software developers, and delivery drivers are among the roles forecast to see the greatest increase in demand.

India, in particular, is embracing diversity and equity initiatives. While 83% of global employers have Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, in India that number climbs to 95%. Indian employers are prioritizing the inclusion of women (76%), people with disabilities (56%), Gen Z youth (52%), and older workers (42%).

As the green transition advances, 34 million new agricultural jobs are expected to emerge. Meanwhile, tech-related gigs will surge, and demand for mechanical and clerical roles, such as cashiers, admin staff, and secretaries, is likely to decline.

