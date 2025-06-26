IIM graduate brags about refusing salary slip to GenZ employee, faces backlash: ‘Isn’t a favour, it’s basic right’

An IIM Indore graduate is facing flak online after she refused to issue a salary slip to a short-term GenZ employee, sparking a wider debate around basic employee rights and professionalism in the workplace. Critics were quick to call out the post as unprofessional and tone-deaf. (This is an AI generated image)

An MBA alumna and entrepreneur, took to LinkedIn to share a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from a former employee who had worked for about 15–17 days and requested a salary slip for academic documentation.

“You know it’s 2025 when someone joins, leaves in 20 days, and still asks for a salary slip like they completed financial year closing,” she wrote in the post. “We still paid, because work deserves reward. But some formalities? You gotta stick around a little longer for those.”

In the WhatsApp exchange, the former employee politely asked for the slip, citing the need to submit proof of employment to their college. The professional responded by stating that salary slips were only provided to employees who worked a minimum of six months.

That comment, and her tone, didn’t go down well with LinkedIn users.

How did social media users react?

Critics were quick to call out the post as unprofessional and tone-deaf. “A salary slip isn’t a favour. It’s a basic right, even if someone worked just 5 days,” one user wrote. Another said, “I can't believe IIM Indore is producing such MBA graduates!”

Some were especially irked by the phrasing, “We still paid, because work deserves reward.” One user shot back, “You’re not doing anyone a favour. You hired someone. They worked. You paid. That’s the law.”

Another said, “The audacity of you to to make this post is unmatched to anything that I have seen on LinkedIn.”

As the criticism mounted, Singha posted a clarification, “For all of you who have put your opinion here… I appreciate you putting forth what’s right and what’s legal. I had a meaningful conversation with Juan Manuel T this morning, and I realised we need stronger HR policies. We’re going to put that into action as soon as possible.”

