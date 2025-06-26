‘I stopped using Google Pay’: Sania Mirza’s sister reveals why she deleted UPI apps

Anam Mirza, sister of tennis star Sania Mirza, recently shared her story on Instagram about how she has been saving money in a simple but surprising way. In her video, Anam explained that she “stopped using UPI completely” and even removed Google Pay from her phone to cut back on everyday spending. In a recent Instagram post, Anam Mirza opens up about her money-saving move.(Screengrab Instagram/@anammirzaaa)

In her video, Anam shared that by not scanning QR codes or making instant payments, she became much more aware of where her money was going. She shared the video as Episode 4 of her series Little Changes, Big Impact.

“Little Changes, Big Impact. Stopped using UPI completely. No scan = less spend . Made me way more aware of where my money’s going.” the caption of her post reads.

She also mentioned that, at first, it was difficult to adjust- and she even had to ask her friends to buy her coffee. But over time, she got used to the change and now finds it helpful.

Anam Mirza’s video quickly caught people’s attention online, with many praising her for being honest and relatable. Some users said they were inspired to try the same thing and see if it helped them spend less.

One of the users, @syedanooreenmeraj, commented, “This will definitely make very very big impact for sure.”

A second user, @sahanabettada2, commented, “Really a great change to have at this era of time.”

Another user, @bagchidevleena, commented, “Suits you because you're already rich. Only middle-class people like us could relate, how convenient it is to have UPI. People should definitely think before doing unnecessary expenses but deleting UPI a/c for that is too much."

Anam's money saving video stood out because it was not about following complicated budgeting methods but simply stepping away from the ease of instant digital payments.