Sania Mirza shares new nameplate of house, cute picture with son Izhaan

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a series of photos that have left her fans and followers amused. While most of the images show her with her friends and family, one of them is of a new nameplate for her house, and it says, "Sania and Izhaan." Sania Mirza shared several photos on Instagram, including the one that shows the new nameplate of her house. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

“This and that,” the ace tennis player shared the post with this short caption on Instagram. Alongside the nameplate, she shared photos of her delightful moments with friends, the precious time spent with her son Izhaan, and even some fun-filled selfies.

Take a look at this post shared by Sania Mirza:

The post was shared some nine hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 1.5 lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments, with many reacting to the pictures using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Women glow differently when they leave toxic people and relations behind. You look amazing,” posted an Instagram user.

“Strong woman. Independent woman. Proud woman,” added another.

“You are Strong enough to handle all the problems on your own,” expressed a third.

“You are the bestest woman and the best mom. I salute you. More love for you,” wrote a fourth.

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, announced his third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Prior to that, there were speculations about his separation from the Indian tennis star, and his announcement ended them. Subsequently, Mirza released an official statement confirming her divorce from the veteran Pakistani cricketer.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement read.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Sania Mirza?