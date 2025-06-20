Learn to lead with IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management, admissions open now

Public policy and management are closely linked, as policy sets goals while management delivers results. Studying both is vital for anyone aiming to create effective, practical change in public service. McKinsey's 2025 report reveals that if public services globally matched the productivity levels of top-performing peers, it could yield an estimated $3.5 trillion annually. However, it is noticed that there is a significant gap between policy making and their implementation. Check out all relevant details about online programme for experienced professionals in public policy and management from IIM Calcutta.

This gap in public policy and management can be addressed by opting for IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management, which builds expertise in designing, implementing and evaluating impactful policies with global perspective and essential management skills. It draws on street-level bureaucracy and new public insights to aid professionals in governance, compliance and decisions.

This programme offers a comprehensive grasp of public policy and management, covering theory, economics, law, strategy, leadership, and real-world cases. It blends analytical tools with contextual understanding for effective, evidence-based policymaking across diverse sectors and challenges.

Programme Highlights

Explore the key features of this programme that make it a practical, high-impact learning journey in public policy and management.

100% live-online sessions by IIM Calcutta: Professionals will get to learn directly from India’s top-ranked B-School (Fortune, 2024) through fully live and interactive classes, ensuring real-time engagement with faculty and peers.

12-month experiential learning with campus immersion: They will experience a rich, year-long learning journey that includes a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Calcutta, enhancing real-world exposure and academic depth.

Taught by eminent IIMC faculty: Students will gain insights from expert faculty in Public Policy and Management, ensuring academic rigour and practical relevance throughout the course.

IIM Calcutta Executive Education alumni status: Candidates taking this programme will be part of a prestigious alumni network, giving them long-term professional recognition and valuable networking opportunities.

Strong curriculum with real-world relevance: Professionals will get to master a wide range of subjects including theory, economics, law, strategy, and leadership, combined with analytical and contextual tools for evidence-based policymaking.

Peer learning from diverse sectors: They will also interact and network with professionals from various industries, enriching your understanding of public policy across sectors.

Real-world learning and Capstone Project: Students will also apply classroom learning through case studies, discussions, and a guided Capstone Project, helping them translate theory into impactful policy solutions.

Who is this programme meant for?

This course is ideal for professionals in government, NGOs, corporates, and academia aiming to strengthen public policy, strategy, and leadership expertise. Here’s a deep dive into the different categories of professionals who stand to benefit from this programme:

Government and civil services: All India civil services officers, state government officials, public sector executives, embassy personnel.

NGOs, Foundations, and development sector: NGO professionals and strategists, professionals from foundations and think tanks, research professionals in development or policy.

Multilateral and international agencies: Personnel from UN, World Bank, ADB, and other global institutions.

Corporate sector and public affairs: Senior industry executives, corporate affairs and public relations professionals, media strategists.

Policy, strategy, and advisory roles: Policy analysts, advisors, planners, and strategists in public or private sectors, Consultants working in governance and policy.

Academia and training: Faculty members of state administrative training institutes, academicians and researchers in public policy and management.

Entrepreneurs and innovators: Entrepreneurs driving social or policy innovations.

Why choose IIMC?

The reputation of this institution speaks for itself – IIM Calcutta is ranked as India’s #1 and #2 B-school by BT-MDRA, Open Magazine and Fortune (2024). With triple accreditations—EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA—it offers globally recognised education, combining academic excellence, executive training, and cutting-edge research, making it a premier choice for public policy and management professionals. Participants will be awarded a completion certificate and IIM Calcutta Executive Education alumni status after meeting all evaluation criteria and maintaining 75% minimum attendance.

Programme details

Starts on: June 28, 2025

Duration: 12 Months | Live Online

Programme fee: ₹3,35,000 + GST

(GST will be charged at checkout)

Application Fee: ₹2,000 + GST

Eligibility: Working Professionals with 3+ years of work experience

Conclusion

This programme nurtures foundational, innovative, and multidisciplinary thinking by combining theory, best practices, and contextual understanding. It also promotes new-age and executional thinking through strategic policymaking, technology in governance, legal frameworks, and data-driven tools for effective implementation.