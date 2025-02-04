Karnataka to host first-ever book and cultural festival at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru’s iconic Vidhana Soudha is set to transform into a vibrant hub of literature, culture, and culinary delights as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly gears up to host its first-ever book and cultural festival from February 27 to March 3. Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.(PTI)

Announcing the initiative, Speaker UT Khader stated that the event would feature a literature festival, a large-scale book fair, and a series of cultural performances in the evenings, Deccan Herald reported.

“As such a programme is organised for the first time, we want to make it very systematic. An award will be also announced for a litterateur during the five-day programme,” he said according to the publication.

The book fair will showcase around 150 stalls, with 80 per cent of the collection dedicated to Kannada literature and the rest featuring works in English and other languages, the report added. Budding authors will also have the opportunity to launch their books at the festival. Additionally, interactive sessions with writers will be held at designated spots across the venue.

To support educational institutions, legislators will be allowed to utilize ₹2–3 lakh from their MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds to purchase books for government schools, colleges, and public libraries in their constituencies.

Public suggestions

A special committee, comprising officials from various departments, has been formed to oversee the event’s organization. In a bid to involve the public, the Assembly Secretariat has invited suggestions for the festival’s name and logo, which can be submitted via email or WhatsApp.

