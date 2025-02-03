Bengaluru two-wheeler racks up 1.61 lakh in fines but still roams freely on roads; X users ask, 'Why no action?'

A Bengaluru two-wheeler user has racked up a staggering ₹1.61 lakh in traffic fines but continues to roam the streets, leaving many residents frustrated and questioning the lack of action from authorities. In response to the online post, the Bengaluru traffic police replied on X.(X/@HiShibamSarkar)

The vehicle has become the subject of online scrutiny after an X (formerly Twitter) user posted about the ongoing violation of traffic rules.

The user, Shibam, who had been tracking the vehicle’s fines for some time, pointed out that the fine amount had grown from ₹1,05,500 last year to ₹1,61,000. The post included images of the vehicle and the rider, who is seen violating traffic rules, including driving without a helmet. The user also attached a screenshot from the Traffic Challan Payment app, which displayed the total fines accumulated by the vehicle.

Check out the post here:

The frustrated user questioned why the Bengaluru City Traffic Police had not yet seized the vehicle, despite the mounting fines. “How didn’t @blrcitytraffic seize his vehicle yet?” the post read, adding that the rider had been observed driving erratically in the past.

In response to the online post, the Bengaluru traffic police replied on X, acknowledging the issue and promising to take necessary action. “Noted, we will take necessary action,” the tweet read.

How did X users react?

The situation has sparked an outcry among X users, many of whom are questioning the effectiveness of the traffic enforcement system. One user remarked, "Very soon the fine amount will exceed the scooter's value, and he will abandon the vehicle." Others suggested that more stringent measures should be taken, with one comment stating, "FIR should be lodged, and the fine should be claimed through court irrespective of the vehicle."

Another user expressed frustration with the lack of serious attention given to traffic violations, saying, "They are not taking it seriously. I personally posted traffic violators in public eye two months ago, and it's still kept open. If they mistakenly mark it solved, violations will be booked again."

